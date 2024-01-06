States 360°: Bihar - Fireworks for the new year?

Exploding or imploding?

Turmoil in the Janata Dal (United) and the alleged illness of chief minister Nitish Kumar have been concerning the BJP and the media greatly. When Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh stepped down as JD(U) president last week, the media speculated that Lallan Singh was part of a conspiracy to replace Nitish Kumar as chief minister with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD.

The speculation was fuelled by comments from BJP leaders Giriraj Singh and Shahnawaz Hussain, who told the media that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was scheming against Nitish Kumar. The ‘Chhote Modi’ (that is, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi), however, maintained a studied silence.

Wise, for the BJP itself would love to engineer a split — hence periodic media reports that Nitish Kumar is all set to return to the NDA fold every time the chief minister met the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Singh, who is nominally of the JD(U) but for all practical purposes is NDA.

The JD(U) has, until now, been synonymous with Nitish Kumar; few ever associated the party with Lallan Singh. Singh himself issued a statement threatening legal action against a newspaper that carried speculative reports. He stepped down, he said, because of preoccupation with the impending Lok Sabha election in his own constituency, Munger.

Journalist Hemant Kumar, however, points out that the rumours of Nitish Kumar’s ill health originated in the BJP camp. The speculation, he points out, was revived after Tejashwi Yadav cancelled his scheduled visit to Australia and the Assembly speaker, Awadh Bihari Chowdhury, called on Lalu Prasad Yadav on the last day of 2023.