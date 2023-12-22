Land-for-job scam case: Tejashwi calls ED summons 'routine', drop hints he might give it slip

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav dropped hints that he might give the slip to the latest summons by the Enforcement Directorate, which has asked him to turn up in Delhi on Friday, 22 December.

Yadav, who returned from the national capital on Thursday, 21 December after a trip that lasted three days, asserted that there was "nothing new" in the summons, even as he alleged that the central agencies were acting as per the directions of the ruling BJP.

"There is nothing new in the summons. All these agencies -- ED, CBI and I-T department -- have summoned me so many times in the past and I have duly appeared every time. But now it seems to have become routine," said the young RJD leader who is on the agencies' radar in a land-for-jobs scam.

Besides Yadav, the ED has issued summons to his father and RJD president Lalu Prasad, who was the Railway Minister when the alleged scam took place.

Prasad has been asked to appear on December 27.

Yadav added, tongue-in-cheek, "I have always maintained that it is not the fault of these agencies which are being made to function under so much pressure. But I must point out that a prediction I made some time ago has come true."