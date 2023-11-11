Land-for-job scam case: ED arrests 'associate' of Lalu Prasad's family

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Amit Katyal, an alleged associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav, in connection with a money laundering investigation into the alleged land-for-jobs scam case, official sources said on Saturday.

Katyal was detained by the agency on Friday and was arrested after questioning, they said. He is expected to be produced before a local court where the ED will seek his custody for interrogation.

Sources said Katyal was evading the agency's summons for questioning for about two months.

The Delhi High Court had recently rejected his plea to quash the ED summons against him in this case.

The premises of Katyal were raided by the federal agency in March when it had also covered the premises of Lalu Prasad, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, his sisters and others.

Katyal, according to the ED, is a "close associate" of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo as well as a former director of A K Infosystems Private Limited.