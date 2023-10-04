Land-for-job scam case: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Prasad, son, wife

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad, his son and wife in a case related to the alleged land-for-job scam.

On September 22, the court took cognisance of a fresh charge sheet by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Prasad and others, including his son and wife.

Since the probe agency did not oppose the bail, Additional Sessions Judge Judge Geetanjali Goel of Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Yadavs.

Earlier, CBI had informed Goel that sanctions against three accused -- Maheep Kapur, Manoj Pande and P.L. Bankar -- in the case have been obtained. On September 12, the court was informed that sanction against Lalu has been obtained from the Home Ministry in a fresh charge sheet in the case.

Goel had issued summons to all the accused.