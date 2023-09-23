Land-for-job scam case: Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav

A Delhi court on Friday, 22 September summoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, and their son and current Deputy Chief Minister of the state Tejasvi Yadav in a case related to an alleged land-for-job scam in the railways.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel took cognisance of the charge sheet filed against them and other accused, and said the evidence “prima facie” showed commission of various offences, including corruption, criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery.

Noting that the charge sheet was filed without the arrest of the accused, the judge issued summons, asking them to appear before it on 4 October .

“A perusal of the charge sheet and the documents and material on record, prima facie shows commission of offences under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with Sections 420 (cheating) and 471 (forgery of documents) of IPC and relevant Sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, and substantive offences thereof. Accordingly, cognizance is taken of the said offences,” the judge said.