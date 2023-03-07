Land for jobs scam: Lalu Prasad questioned by the CBI for nearly two hours

According to the officials, a team of five CBI officials arrived in two cars around 10.40 am and at the residence of Misha Bharti in Pandara Park near India Gate on Tuesday where Prasad is currently residing, and it left around 12.55 pm.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already filed a chargesheet in the case against Prasad, Rabri Devi and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and all the accused have been summoned on March 15, they said.



The officials said a fresh round of questioning is taking place as part of "further investigation" where the agency is trying to ascertain the money trail and larger conspiracy.