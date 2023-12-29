The importance of Nitish Kumar as JD(U) chief and Lallan Singh’s resignation

How significant is the election of Nitish Kumar as Janata Dal (United) president in New Delhi on Friday? At the meeting of the party’s national executive, incumbent president Rajiv Ranjan — or Lallan Singh as he is popularly known — announced his resignation and proposed the Bihar chief minister’s name as the next president. The resolution was carried unanimously within minutes.

JD(U) general secretary Ram Kumar Sharma said, "Lalan Singh first proposed his resignation and it was accepted. Simultaneously, the resolution was passed that Nitish Kumar would be the next president."

The development came in the wake of persistent media reports, fuelled by BJP leaders from Bihar, about rifts within the JD(U). Sources close to both Nitish Kumar and Lallan Singh, however, rubbished the rumours and maintained that a change of guard had become necessary as Singh, a two-term MP from Munger, will be busy in campaigning in his own constituency and will not be available for organisational affairs in state capital Patna.

These sources also claimed that two working presidents are likely to be appointed soon, and maintained that seat-sharing talks between JD(U) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are already sorted out, with the RJD likely to part with some seats from its quota for the Congress.