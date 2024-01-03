States 360°: West Bengal - friendly fights, policing puzzles, and 'new' politics

The new year has started with national and Bengali media excitedly discussing the ‘stalemate’ in seat-sharing talks among INDIA bloc partners in West Bengal. Liberal opinion is dismayed at the sharp comments emanating from the leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the CPI-M — the big daddy of the Left Front — and the Congress in the state. BJP leaders are positively salivating at the prospect of a three-cornered or four-cornered contest for the 42 Lok Sabha seats.

Frequent visits by Amit Shah and JP Nadda, the grapevine says, have helped the party finalise its strategy, candidates and tactics to field independent candidates to divide anti-BJP votes in each constituency. The BJP knows that it must retain the 18 seats it won last time, if not increase its tally in the state if it wants to score big in 2024.

Effectively, seat sharing talks are confined to these 18 seats that the BJP won. Nobody expects TMC, which won 22 seats and the Congress, which won just two, to give them up. It is also clear that the Left Front, which had drawn a blank in the state last time, has few bargaining chips and cannot even afford to be seen to be collaborating with chief minister Mamata Banerjee, thanks to the Left Front’s trenchant opposition to her and her government.

If the three parties could agree on putting up the strongest possible candidates against the BJP in the 18 seats it holds, and thus bogging it down, the job of the alliance would become easier. TMC as the dominant party would also like to increase its Lok Sabha strength to 30 or more, for which it naturally aspires to contest at least 40 seats.