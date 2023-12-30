Lalan Singh vows to sue media outlets for reports alleging he plotted against Nitish

Former JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’ on Saturday, 30 December vowed to sue media outfits carrying reports that he had plotted a rebellion against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, in favour of the latter’s deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Lalan issued a statement to the effect a day after he stepped down from the top party post, following which his proposal that Kumar take over as the national president was unanimously accepted.

The strongly worded statement alleged that reports carried in "one major newspaper and some news channels" were "completely misleading, false and aimed at tarnishing my reputation".

He pointed out that contrary to the claim made in these reports that on 20 December he had attended a meeting of a handful of JD(U) MLAs at a Bihar minister's residence, "I was in Delhi, to attend the meeting of INDIA bloc, along with the honourable CM. I even attended a meeting of party MPs at his Delhi residence later in the evening".