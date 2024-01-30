Hanuman flag row: Godse's "descendants" disturb peace, says Siddaramaiah
"People should live with love and trust for peace in society. No one should try to inflame communal passions"
In the midst of a row over the removal of a Hanuman flag, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, 30 January, said "descendants" of Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse are disturbing peace in the state.
As Mandya witnessed a massive demonstration by the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) to protest the removal of a saffron flag flying from the 108 feet flagstaff at Keragodu village in Mandya district on Monday, Siddaramaiah said the agitation by the opposition was aimed at gaining political mileage.
"There are people amongst us who worship Godse though they speak about Mahatma Gandhi as well," he told reporters after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.
When asked about the tension in Mandya, Siddaramaiah said attempts are being made to disturb the peace.
"Those disturbing the peace are the descendants of Godse. People should live with love and trust for peace in the society. No one should try to inflame communal passions," the chief minister said.
Siddaramaiah reiterated that the Keragodu Panchayat had granted permission to hoist the Tricolour or Karnataka flag only and not any religious or political flag.
"Why did they (organisers of the event in Keragodu who hoisted the saffron flag) go against their own written submission for permission to conduct the event? It was done to gain political mileage and create unrest in the society," the CM alleged.
The authorities later replaced the Hanuman dhwaja with the national flag.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines