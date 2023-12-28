Hinduism & Hindutva different: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah asserted today that Hinduism and Hindutva were different.

Addressing the 139th Congress Foundation Day celebration at the Bharat Jodo auditorium in Bengaluru, the chief minister said, “Don’t we worship Ram? Haven’t we built Ram mandirs in our villages? Don’t we sing Ram bhajans?

"But the Hindutva propagated by the BJP is fake."

"Not a single person from the BJP, Jan Sangh, RSS and Sangh Parivar had fought against the British," he added. "The RSS took birth during the British regime. But they didn’t participate in the fight against the British for a single day. The freedom struggle was done by the Congress party in the country.

"The falsehood of the BJP should be understood and it should be conveyed to the people," Siddaramaiah continued.

"After Independence," he said, "the Congress achieved progress in all sectors in India. All dams built in India were constructed during late prime minister Nehru and Congress governments. BJP has not build even one single dam so far. They tell lies as if they are the truth, they are masters in it."