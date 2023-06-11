Nehru's Word: Darwin and the triumph of science

The so-called ‘rationalisation’ of textbooks by the NCERT, which has been termed by one commentator as the ‘brutalisation’ of textbooks, has (among many other things) led to the dropping of a whole chapter on Darwin and the theory of evolution.

In addition, chapters on the Industrial Revolution, protest movements, the Mughals, the periodic table in chemistry—to give only a few examples—have been omitted, in the name of ‘lightening the load’. The motivation, however, appears to emanate from a political agenda which is anti-science, communal and biased against critical thought.

Here is the first part of an essay on Darwin and the triumph of science that Jawaharlal Nehru wrote for his daughter in 1933.

***

"The scientists are the miracle-workers of today, and they have influence and honour. This was not so before the 19th century. In the earlier centuries a scientist’s life was a risky affair in Europe and sometimes ended at the stake.

I have told you of how Giordano Bruno was burnt in Rome by the church. A few years later, in the 17th century, Galileo came very near the stake because he had stated that the earth went round the sun. He escaped being burnt for heresy because he apologised and withdrew his previous statements.

In this way the church in Europe was always coming into conflict with science and trying to suppress new ideas. Organised religion, in Europe or elsewhere, has various dogmas attached to it which its followers are supposed to accept without doubt or questioning. Science has a very different way of looking at things. It takes nothing for granted and has, or ought to have, no dogmas. It seeks to encourage an open mind and tries to reach truth by repeated experiment. This outlook is obviously very different from the religious outlook, and it is not surprising that there was frequent conflict between the two.

Experiments of various kinds have, I suppose, been carried on by different peoples in all ages. In ancient India, it is said that chemistry and surgery were fairly advanced, and this could only have been so after a great deal of experimenting. The old Greeks also experimented to some extent.

As for the Chinese, recently I read a most astonishing account, which gave extracts from Chinese writers of 1,500 years ago, showing that they knew of the theory of evolution, and of the circulation of the blood through the body, and that Chinese surgeons gave anaesthetics. But we do not know enough about these times to justify any conclusions.

If the ancient civilisations had discovered these methods, why did they forget them later? And why did they not make greater progress? Or was it that they did not attach enough importance to this kind of progress? Many interesting questions arise, but we have no materials to answer them.

The real scientific method, however, developed gradually in Europe, and among the greatest names in the history of science is that of the Englishman Isaac Newton, who lived from 1642 to 1727.

Newton explained the law of gravitation, that is, of how things fall; and with the help of this, and other laws which had been discovered, he explained the movements of the sun and the planets. Everything, both big and small, seemed to be explained by his theories, and he received great honour.