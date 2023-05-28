No escape from Nehru for BJP–RSS

When Modi first came to office in 2014, I remember WhatsApp messages had gone viral describing Nehru as a Muslim hiding under the title of Pandit.

Later it was revealed that that misrepresentation originated from a government server. But, somehow, however viral it went, most people — including many bigots — found it difficult to credit that a Muslim could have been posing as a Kashmiri Pandit for at least three generations.

As the BJP’s credibility on that issue began to falter, one of my RSS sources tried to change tack on Nehru’s antecedents. “You might know that Nehru was a Muslim,” he said, even as I could not help bursting into laughter and telling him he should try pulling that on some of his 'believers', not an informed individual like me. Offended, he said, “Nehru ke poorvaj Mughalon ke daroga thay, aap ko maloom hai? [Do you know that Nehru's ancestors were sheriffs of the Mughals?]”

So?

“Daroga ka matlab aap samajhti ho? Yaani chowkidaar! [Do you understand what that means? Meaning a mere watchman.]”

That had me double up even further. “Just like Modi is India’s chowkidar today?” I asked, when I could catch my breath.

He was stumped. He had not thought of the fact that the term chowkidar had ceased to be small in Modi’s regime, though it did indicate the RSS’s Brahminical, discriminatory mindset.

Now after so many atrocities against Muslims and attempting to trouble them every step of the way — another of these ideologues had grumbled that every air conditioner mechanic who was called to his door seemed to be Muslim and that he was out of his wits trying to find a suitable (read Hindu) person for the job — it is becoming obvious that a Muslim consolidation is once again taking place behind the Congress. The RSS are beginning to suspect that describing Nehru as Muslim may in no small way be responsible for their renewed comfort with the Congress.