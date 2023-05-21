The 'Reverse Continental Drift' of South from North India

Now that the Karnataka elections are done and dusted (at least until Mr Amit Shah launches the 2023 version of Operation Kamala), the media and social media are going overboard debating the impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on it, the contributions of EVMs and ATMs to the final vote tally, whether [H.D.] Kumaraswamy will now shift permanently to Singapore, and whether resort owners should be given a one-time tax waiver to compensate for the loss of income, as no horse trading was needed to form the government.

But there are a couple of other issues of import that bother me.

About 50 million years ago, the Indian plate, drifting across the Tethys sea from the south of Australia, crashed into the Eurasian plate to create the present-day Indian subcontinent. Mr Modi and his merry band, as ignorant of geology as they are of history, may have triggered a second continental drift—but this in time in reverse, with the peninsular part of the subcontinent (comprising the five southern states) drifting away from the mainland.

Karnataka has decisively shut the southern gate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Whatever slim chances it had of making inroads into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in 2024 have disappeared like the triumphant smile on Mr Modi's visage. Consequently, we now effectively have two Indias, with little in common and certainly no trust between them. One can almost call it a second Partition—of the mind, that is—and this may yet turn out to be the BJP's lasting legacy for the country.

The gap between the southern states and the rest of India has been growing over the years (since before 2014) and is now taking the shape of an unbridgeable chasm. By all indicators which determine the health of a nation or society—economic, demographic, developmental, governance— the southern states are beginning to look like they are on a different continent from the rest of India.