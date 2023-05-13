Getting Latest Election Result...
Karnataka: Congress wins 15 out of 20 seats in areas Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through
The Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through seven districts, covered 20 seats. Congress won 15 of those seats, the party claims
The Indian National Congress on Saturday has attributed the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra for the party's spectacular performance in the Karnataka Assembly elections.
As per the latest trends, while the Congress's tally has moved past 130 seats, BJP is trailing with 63 seats. JD(S), which was perhaps hoping to play the role of kingmaker, failed to win even 20 seats.
Sharing election results against the assembly seats that the Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that the Yatra had a "direct impact" on the elections, as the party has bagged 15 out of 20 seats covered under Bharat Jodo Yatra.
"While this is the direct impact of the #BharatJodoYatra in Karnataka, the intangible impact was uniting the party, reviving the cadre and shaping the narrative for the Karnataka elections," Ramesh wrote on Twitter.
“It was during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, from the many conversations (Rahul Gandhi) had with the people of Karnataka, that the Guarantees and the promises in our manifesto were discussed and finalized," he added.
A few hours later, the Congress has tweeted a video as well, highlighting the impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra on the election results.
Dashing the BJP’s hopes of returning to power in Karnataka, the Congress has created history in this election.
As per the records, no party has been able to win 133 seats in the last 34 years in Karnataka. That was when the Congress won 178 seats in 1989.
Ten years later, in 1999, the party won 132 seats, with a vote share of 43 per cent. And now it the Congress has broken its own record.
