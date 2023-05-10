"Babbar Sher": Rahul Gandhi thanks Congress leaders, workers for dignified campaign in Karnataka poll

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday thanked leaders and workers of the party for running a ‘dignified and solid people-oriented campaign" for the Assembly elections in Karnataka, which voted on Wednesday.

Describing them as ‘Babbar Sher’ (lions), the former Congress President also thanked people who came out to vote for a ‘progressive future’ “I want to thank the 'Babbar Sher' workers and leaders of Congress for a well-run, dignified and solid people-oriented campaign. Thank you to the people of Karnataka for coming out in large numbers to vote for a progressive future,” Gandhi tweeted at the end of the polling.

The Congress has promised to implement five ‘guarantees’ in the event of the party coming to power in the State.