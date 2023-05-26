Rajmohan Gandhi questions the sengol myth and the ‘official’ documentary

The ‘official’ video shows Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajaji discussing aspects of the transfer-of-power ceremony in 1947, and stars the now almost-mythical sengol that will be part of the Parliament inauguration, destined to reside in the Lok Sabha.

But not many viewers will recognise that the scenes in the 'documentary' are “merely enactments by present-day actors” and will assume they are viewing an actual religious ceremony and actual conversations between Nehru and Rajaji, writes Rajaji’s grandson and biographer Rajmohan Gandhi in an opinion piece published, ironically enough, on the Gautam Adani-owned website NDTV.

The video should have cautioned viewers that they are watching enactments and not historical recordings, he points out. Since the video also has still photographs from the time, the possibilities are high that viewers would assume the enactments to be documentaries.

Even more damning is the eminent historian’s admission that he had never heard this sengol story presented so solemnly by Union home minister Amit Shah. Chakravarti Rajagopalachari (1878–1972), better known as Rajaji, was one of the important members of the interim government and the country’s governor general between 1948 and 1950.