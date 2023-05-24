'Sengol' set to be installed in Parliament linked to Tamil Nadu: A peep into the past

"We have inscriptions dating back to the Chola era that have a reference to the Thiruvavaduthurai Aadeenam," said Rajavelu, who previously worked with the Archaeological Survey of India for over two decades as an epigraphist.



In Tamil, the word 'Aadeenam' refers to both a Shaivite monastery as well as the head of the Shaivite math.



"This is among the Tamil Shaivite monasteries that did excellent work in the field of education, nurturing Tamil and the propagation of spiritualism," he said.



Following the Chola era tradition, the pontiff of the Thiruvavaduthurai Aadeenam presented the 'sengol' to the first Prime Minister of India Nehru signifying the transfer of power from the British to Indian hands.



Mayiladuthurai-based Pannai T Chockalingam, who is closely associated with Shaivite monasteries such as the Dharmapuram Aadeenam and Thiruvavaduthurai Aadeenam said: "It was our Rajaji (C Rajagopalachari, last Governor General of India) who convinced Nehru that such a ceremony was needed, saying 'Bharat' has its own traditions and that the transfer of sovereign power should be presided over by a spiritual guru."