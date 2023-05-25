The BJP's monumental error

Sometimes, it might be prudent to not put your cart before your horse, or the cart may just roll off the hill and leave the horse standing with nothing to draw.

That is exactly what seems to have happened with the BJP's IT cell. It seems to be in frenzied preparation for the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, which is being boycotted by several Opposition parties because they believe it should be opened by the President, who is constitutionally the head of state and not the Prime Minister who is merely the head of the government.

The new building is also being described as a monument to Modi’s megalomania and the BJP IT cell has been busy running down the Congress and its past records with regard to the inauguration of various assembly buildings, including an annexe of the existing parliament building.

So, as usual, they have been circulating several photographs from the past to back up their claims. In that frenzy, the IT cell on Wednesday seems to have also looked into the future and anticipated Modi in a pensive mood and mingling with a crowd that might eventually be composed only of his yes-men.