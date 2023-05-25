New parliament building should be inaugurated by the President: Plea filed at SC

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Lok Sabha Secretariat for the inauguration the new Parliament building by the President amid an ongoing political slugfest over the issue.

The plea filed by advocate C.R. Jaya Sukin said that the respondents—Lok Sabha Secretariat, Union of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice—have violated the Constitution and it was not being respected.

The petitioner also claimed that Lok Sabha Secretariat violated the Constitution by not inviting the President for the inauguration