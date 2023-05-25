New parliament building should be inaugurated by the President: Plea filed at SC
Petitioner claimed that Lok Sabha Secretariat violated the Constitution by not inviting the President for the inauguration
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Lok Sabha Secretariat for the inauguration the new Parliament building by the President amid an ongoing political slugfest over the issue.
The plea filed by advocate C.R. Jaya Sukin said that the respondents—Lok Sabha Secretariat, Union of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice—have violated the Constitution and it was not being respected.
The petitioner also claimed that Lok Sabha Secretariat violated the Constitution by not inviting the President for the inauguration
The plea said the statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on May 18 and invites issued by Secretary General, Lok Sabha about inaugurating the new Parliament building is without following the basic principles of natural justice and violate Article 21, 79, 87 of the Constitution.
"Parliament is the supreme legislative body of India. The Indian Parliament comprises the President and the two houses—Rajya Sabha (Council of States) and Lok Sabha (House of the People). The President has the power to summon and prorogue either House of Parliament or to dissolve Lok Sabha," said the petition.
The plea contended that the Prime Minister is appointed by the President and other ministers are appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister.
The plea submitted that the President is authorised to appoint constitutional functionaries such as governors, judges of both Supreme Court and high court, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, chairman and manager of Union Public Service Commissioner, Chief Election Commissioner, financial commissioner, and other election commissioners.
This comes a day after 19 opposition parties including Congress, CPI, AAP and TMC announced in a joint statement the decision to boycott the inauguration.
With IANS inputs
