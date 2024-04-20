Modi govt facing strong anti-incumbency, claims Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Modi has not fulfilled even a single assurance he had given, he said. "So Modi has given the people of the state and the country an empty 'Chombu'. Let them (BJP) say anything, our (state's) coffers are not empty, we (Congress govt) have implemented five guarantee schemes, and we have continued the developmental works."

Alleging that JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has become "communal" after joining hands with the BJP, the CM claimed JD(S) is no longer a secular party.

"The JD(S) is a communal party. Since they are having an alliance with BJP in Karnataka, it is better they dissolve JD(S)," he said, adding, as BJP and JD(S) fear losing the elections they have formed an alliance to fight Congress, which is fighting independently.

Stating that the murder of Neha Hiremath in Hubballi is not a case of "love jihad", Siddaramaiah said, he strongly condemns the incident, and the accused has been arrested immediately.

"Investigation will be done seriously and it will be ensured that the culprit is strictly punished," the chief minister said.

In a shocking incident, Neha Hiremath (23), daughter of Congress councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College on Thursday.

The accused, Fayaz Khondunaik, who fled from the scene, was arrested by the police subsequently.

Noting that murders have taken place "during all times", the chief minister said the government has taken the issue of law and order seriously. The law and order situation is good in Karnataka. "We will condemn all acts of murder, robbery or anything, and ensure that culprits are punished," he said, as he accused the opposition of using the death for political reasons.