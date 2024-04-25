Kharge writes to PM Modi, requests a meeting to ‘explain’ Congress Nyay Patra

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a post on X said, "Congress president Mallikarjun khargeji has just written to the PM saying that he would be happy to meet him to explain the reality of the Congress Nyay Patra which Mr. Modi may have missed in his persistent efforts to distort and defame it."

The Congress on Thursday, 25 April, also questioned the BJP over the issue of examination paper leaks in Uttar Pradesh and asked why the ruling party has failed to end this "scourge".

Ramesh posed questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he heads to Uttar Pradesh for poll rallies.

"What happened to the Rs. 1600 crores that were supposedly spent on cleaning the Yamuna? Why does UP have twenty times less doctors than the rest of India? Why has the BJP failed to end the scourge of paper leaks in UP?" Ramesh said in a post on X.