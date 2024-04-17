Jairam Ramesh presses PM Modi for answers on Assam's critical issues

As Prime Minister Modi embarked on his election campaign in Assam, following which he headed to Agartala in Tripura, Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh posed a few questions regarding the pressing issues that the region is facing:

1. On the Manipur crisis: Following the recent ethnic violence in Manipur, where over 200 people lost their lives and 60,000 were displaced, the prime minister's absence from the region has been conspicuous, says Ramesh.

Despite a dire situation described as akin to "civil war" and a "breakdown of Constitutional machinery", Modi has not visited or acknowledged the crisis, he said, restating a demand that the Congress and other opposition parties have been making for months.

"Now that he (PM Modi) is in the area, will he finally make a visit?" Ramesh asked in a post on X.