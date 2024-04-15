PM Modi has abandoned all responsibility for Manipur: Jairam Ramesh

1. Prime Minister's absence and indifference: Ramesh pointed out that since the eruption of large-scale violence in Manipur on 3 May 2023, the Prime Minister has not visited the state, almost a whole year later. This sits in stark contrast with Rahul Gandhi's proactive engagement with the people of Manipur, having visited twice to assess the situation first-hand, said Ramesh.

Was the Prime Minister's absence due to "indifference" or "cowardice", Ramesh asked? Neither, of course, makes for a flattering picture of the PM.

2. Deteriorating law and order: Describing the situation in Manipur as verging on "civil war", Ramesh highlighted the alarming statistics of casualties, displacements and weapons theft.

More than 200 people have been killed, more than 60,000 displaced and thousands of weapons stolen from the state police, claimed Ramesh.

Despite the Supreme Court's acknowledgment of an "absolute breakdown of Constitutional machinery", he noted, the Prime Minister has refrained from dismissing the Biren Singh government. The Congress leader continued to question the Prime Minister's motivation behind protecting Singh.