Disgraceful for BJP to claim that PM Modi saved Manipur: Jairam Ramesh

In an attack against the BJP and the Central government over the ethnic violence in Manipur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apparent inability to visit the state even once, Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh has termed it "disgraceful" that the BJP can claim that PM Modi 'saved' Manipur.

In a post on X on Monday, Ramesh wrote, "It is disgraceful and shameless for the BJP to claim that the PM has saved Manipur. Hundreds of people have been killed, and lakhs displaced. An atmosphere of fear and intimidation prevails, and communities are living apart.

"The PM has not made a visit to the state in 11 months, nor has he spoken about it, except for three minutes. He has not even met the Chief Minister or MLAs or MPs from the state. The violence was the result of the politics of division and polarisation that the BJP excels in. This is the reality of Manipur."

Earlier in the day, in an interview to the Assam Tribune, PM Modi claimed that there had been a "marked improvement" in the situation in Manipur owing to the timely intervention of the Centre and state government.

He also claimed that the past decade of BJP governance at the Centre has been dedicated to transforming the Northeast from an "abandoned region" to an "abundant region".