Whoever questions govt is 'anti-national', should be a badge of honour: Kanhaiya

In an extended interview to news agency PTI, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has claimed that the Modi government is "roaming around with stickers" to be put on those not echoing its 'mann ki baat', and asserted that being called "anti-national" for questioning the current dispensation's policies should be seen as a "badge of honour".

He also said if one is not being called "anti-national", it means one is doing nothing good for the nation. "If you do something good for the nation, then naturally this badge of honour will be pasted on you," Kumar said.

On some calling Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students "anti-national" after a protest in 2016, the former JNU students' union president said it is a "badge of honour" and not something to feel bad about. "It is a badge of honour because if you are doing something which you feel is right, those affected by that work will say bad things. If someone considers me his enemy, he will not praise me, but will only say bad things about me. I think if someone wants to hurt you, it is important you should not feel hurt," he said.

"Today, whoever questions the government, whether a political person or not, is being given this badge of honour. A few days ago, it was being given to farmers, before that it was being given to journalists, before that it was given to students. This government keeps giving this badge from time to time to various sections of society," the Congress leader said.