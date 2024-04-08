Media freedom has disappeared under BJP rule: CM Vijayan

Media freedom has disappeared under the BJP rule, with the Sangh Parivar relentlessly targeting those outlets that do not sing praises for the regime, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged on Monday, 8 April.

He was reacting to news reports that the BBC's Indian newsroom has ceased operations.

The UK-based BBC had recently restructured its operations in India to comply with the country's foreign investment rules.

Addressing the media, Vijayan said reports claimed that BBC was compelled to make this decision due to persistent vindictive actions by the Income Tax Department.

"Media freedom has disappeared under the BJP rule, with the Sangh Parivar relentlessly targeting media outlets that do not sing praises for the regime. The BBC's ordeal serves as a stark reminder that this election is an opportunity to address and resolve such issues," Vijayan said.

"Their agenda leans towards a compliant media, which is ready to comply without question. Generally, such regimes resort to suppression if the media fails to comply with their demands and threats as seen in the BBC incident," Vijayan claimed.