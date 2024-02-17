Accused of 'malicious reporting', French journalist Vanessa Dougnac leaves India

French journalist Vanessa Dougnac, accused by the Modi government of engaging in "malicious" reporting and violating regulations, has issued a statement announcing her departure from the country.

Dougnac, the longest serving foreign correspondent in India, who lived in the country for more than two decades and served as the former South Asia correspondent for French publications La Croix, Le Point, Le Temps, and Le Soir, left India on Friday, asserting that she was compelled to do so by the Indian government.

In her statement released on the evening of Friday, 16 February, Dougnac revealed that 16 months ago, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) denied her the right to work as a journalist without providing any reasons, justifications, or a hearing.

"I am writing these words in tears," she wrote. “Today, I am leaving India, the country where I came 25 years ago as a student, and where I have worked for 23 years as a journalist. The place where I married, raised my son, and which I call my home.

"…I am being forced to leave by the Government of India. Sixteen months ago, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) denied my right to work as a journalist, providing no reasons nor justifications, and no hearing.”

The MHA and the ministry of external affairs (MEA) have refrained from commenting on the situation. The controversy came to light on 18 January, just days before French President Emmanuel Macron's scheduled visit to India as the chief guest for the Republic Day parade.