French president Emmanuel Macron will be Republic Day chief guest: MEA

French president Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 that would make him the sixth French leader to grace the prestigious annual event.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Macron will be visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India had invited US president Joe Biden to be the Republic Day chief guest but he expressed his inability to travel to India in January.

The reasons for Biden's decision are believed to be the state of the union address in late January or early February, Biden's focus on his re-election bid and Washington's increasing focus on the Hamas-Israel conflict.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, will be visiting India as the chief guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations," the MEA said in a statement.

"As strategic partners, India and France share a high degree of convergence on a range of regional and global issues. This year, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership," it said.

Prime Minister Modi was the guest of honour at the Bastille Day Parade held on July 14 in Paris. President Macron visited India for the G-20 Summit in September.