Macron says 'massive' Israeli ground offensive would be an 'error'

French president Emmanuel Macron has said a "massive" Israeli ground operation in Gaza would be an "error."

"A massive intervention that would put civilian lives at risk would be an error," he said following a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

Sissi also warned against Israel's expected ground invasion of Gaza, stressing it was important to seek to avoid such an invasion.

"This incursion could result in a very large number of civilian victims," Sissi said during a press conference with Macron.

The Egyptian president also added that he discussed with Macron "the importance of providing the chance and time to work for the release of more hostages and prisoners present in the Gaza Strip through calming the situation."

Earlier, France said it would send a navy ship to support the hospitals of the besieged Gaza Stip, which are facing collapse amid a strict blockade and ongoing Israeli airstrikes.