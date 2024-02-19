Editors Guild asks govt to exempt journalists from certain clauses of data protection act

The Editors Guild of India has submitted a representation to the ministry of electronics and information technology asking the Union government to exempt journalists from certain clauses of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 (DPDPA) as they violate the freedom of expression guaranteed under article 19 of the Constitution.

The letter expresses the grave concerns about the impact of the recently enacted DPDPA on journalistic activities. Parliament passed the act last year and it will come into force once the Centre notifies dates.

The letter states that the enactment of the DPDPA inadvertently endangers freedom of the press, and if applied indiscriminately to the processing of personal data in a journalistic context, will bring journalism in the country to a standstill. “This will have a long-standing impact on the freedom of the press, and the dissemination of information not just in reporting in print, TV, and the internet, but also the mere issuance of press releases by all parties including political parties.”

“While certain journalistic activities involving interviews, collecting responses to questionnaires, etc, may be covered under section 7(a) of the DPDPA, which recognises voluntary provision of personal data by the data principal, most other forms of journalism, such as investigative journalism, general news reporting, opinion pieces, analyses, etc, are still largely dependent on private research and investigative study by journalists, which is remarkably absent in the current list of legitimate uses,” guild president Anant Nath wrote in the letter to Union electronics and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday.