18 journalist groups ask CJI to ensure accountability of state, freedom of press

A day after the unprecedented raids and arrests of employees of NewsClick,18 journalists’ organisations from across India have written a joint letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, requesting the judiciary to uphold the values of freedom of speech and expression enshrined in the Constitution.

They have asked the judiciary to step in and put an end to the repressive use of investigating agencies against the media.

The letter urges the CJI to ensure the accountability of state agencies which are found to be overstepping the law or wilfully misleading courts with vague and open-ended 'investigations' against journalists over the work they do.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday, 3 October, arrested two NewsClick employees — editor Prabir Purkayastha and accountant Amit Chakravarty — under the controversial Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after having raided 46 journalists and commentators, including nine women associated with the news portal. They sealed the NewsClick office too.