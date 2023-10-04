Raids on NewsClick by Delhi Police mirror despotic mindset of Centre, says K’taka Min

The raid by Delhi Police on NewsClick media is symbolic of the Central government's autocratic mindset, stated Minister for Health and AICC in-charge secretary, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday, 4 October.

Taking to social media, Rao maintained that NewsClick had highlighted the failure of the Union government during the agitation opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and scrapped agricultural laws.

As a result of intolerance to the criticism, the Central government had carried raids on the media house, he added.

“The Central government to date used the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax departments as weapons against political opponents. Now, the Centre is misusing the agencies to target the media houses which highlight its shortcomings,” Rao maintained.