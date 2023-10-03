Delhi Police raids NewsClick's office, journalists, satirists over UAPA case

The Delhi police is raiding at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journalists, a satirist and places associated with the news portal NewsClick under a new case allegedly registered under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A fresh case numbered FIR 224/23 has been registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell against the news portal as it was under the scanner of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) amid allegations it received funds from China.

Reportedly, the ED had shared a few details with the Delhi Police, following which the Special Cell began conducting raids on the basis of the ED inputs. The current case purportedly has its roots in an August report by the New York Times.