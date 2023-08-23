Delhi HC issues notice to NewsClick's founder on police's plea against protection from arrest

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Prabir Purkayastha, the founder and Editor-in-Chief of NewsClick, seeking his response to the police application directing the vacation of a previously granted interim protection order.

The protection was given to Purkayastha in a case involving alleged unlawful foreign funding, and was directed him to participate in the ongoing investigation.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee is presiding over the case.

The Delhi Police's application is part of the ongoing proceedings revolving around Purkayastha's request for anticipatory bail in connection with the matter.