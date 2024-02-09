"Dissident press essential for democracy": Fali S Nariman

A "dissident press" is a "free press" and it is essential for democracy, eminent jurist Fali S, Nariman said today, 9 February, as he termed India's slipping ranking in the press freedom index a "matter of grave concern for democracy".

At an event here to give away the IPI-India Award for excellence in journalism, he expressed concerns over the freedom of the media in the country.

"We are now past preserving free speech; we are entering another age, an age of thought control. What you say is what thought control prompts you to say...," Nariman said.

On the state of press freedom in the country, he said, "There is bad news for the Indian press. In the World Press Freedom Index, (our) ranking remains abysmally low. In the year 2002, when the World Press Institute was first inaugurated, in its report for that year, India was ranked at number 80 in 180 countries. In 2010, the number fell to 122; in 2016, it fell to 133; and in 2023, the Indian press is ranked almost rock bottom at number 161."

This, Nariman said, is a matter of "grave concern for democracy; it is also a matter of despair".

"The reason for this drop," he added, "is ascribed to external circumstances, often said in whispers—which frankly means that governments in office, centre or state, operate in (such) a manner that much of the Indian press and electronic media are compelled to keep looking over their shoulders to see if the concerned officials in government are smiling at them, a condition not at all conducive to a free press."

"A dissident press is necessary for press freedom. Politicians and governments not just in India but many parts of the world will continue to behave the way they have done in the past. But for us citizens, journalists all over the world as well as newspapers are special... A good press is a critical press. That is a free press," he said.