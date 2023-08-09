Nuh violence: Video shows Hindu outfits demanding boycott of Muslim vendors in Gurugram

In a purported video, a group of Hindus carrying the banner of Nuh's Brij Mandal Jalaabhishek Yatra were seen urging shopkeepers in Haryana not to employ Muslims and to boycott the community vendors.

The Hindu group gave out this warning during a rally in a market place in Haryana. Shockingly this announcement was made in the presence of police personnel who were seen walking along with the group members in the video.

The members of the Hindu outfit raised "Jai Shri Ram" slogans during the rally. However, the video is yet to be verified by the police.

The police said they are probing the matter. "No one will be allowed to disrupt peace and Harmony in Nuh," said officials.