Haryana Nuh violence: Authorities bulldoze structures used for pelting stones during clashes

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs on Monday.



A four-member delegation of the Communist Party of India is, meanwhile, expected to visit the violence-affected areas of Gurugram and Nuh on Sunday.



A mahapanchayat of the Hindu community is also underway in Tigra village to protest against the arrest of four youths in connection with the burning of a mosque in Sector-57 of Gurugram and the killing of its Naib Imam during the peak of violence last week.



The participants claim those arrested have nothing to do with the case.



The administration is on high alert and heavy police force has been deployed in the entire area.