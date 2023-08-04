How a Nuh judge, 3-year-old daughter, 2 others were rescued by lawyers from the mob

It was a close shave with death for additional chief judicial magistrate of Nuh and her three-year-old daughter when the car she was travelling in was set on fire by a mob just as the clashes began in the area on Monday, July 31.

Anjali Jain, her daughter, her gunman and driver were returning from the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College in Nalhar when she got caught in the crossfire. When they reached the old bus stand on the Delhi-Alwar road, all the cars on the road had been stopped. A mob of around 100 persons were setting vehicles on fire and pelting stones. A few stones hit the rear glass of the car they were in. They ran and hid in the Haryana Roadways workshop at the Old bus stand, which was near where their car had been stopped.

That was when a frantic call reached the Nuh District Sessions Judge Sushil Garg and Chief Judicial Magistrate Amit Verma. “It was around lunch time and we were with the judges when the call came. The judges asked us to rescue her from the workshop as our home is quite near the old bus stand,” said Mohd. Mujeeb, senior advocate at the Nuh district court.