Nuh violence: Over 400 migrant families of a community leave for native places

Over 400 panic-struck migrant families have left for their native places after the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh that had spilled over to Gurugram left them shocked and scared.

While 20 families have fled Palda village, nearly 400 families have been forced to leave slums in Sector 70. Most of them are migrant workers from West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.

It was claimed that some people threatened them to kill and warned that their slums would be set afire if they do not leave.

After the violence, barber shops, scrap shops and hotels (operated by those from Muslim community) in Gurugram were locked.