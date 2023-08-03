After Monu Manesar, 'Gau Rakshak' Bittu Bajrangi also a suspect in Haryana violence

After Monu Manesar, another name has cropped up in the Nuh-Gurugram violence case -- Bittu Bajrangi, who's videos went viral just before the VHP procession on July 31.

Bajrangi is the chief of the Faridabad unit of the Gau Rakshak Bajrang Dal. Before the violence broke out in Nuh, the videos of Bajrangi and Manesar went viral on various social media platforms.

Bittu Bajrangi's cow vigilante video was widely circulated on social media before the Yatra in Nuh.

In this video, he is heard saying, "Yeh bolenge ki bataya nahi hai hum sasural aaye aur meeting nahi huve...(they will say we didn't inform you about our coming)... keep the flower garlands ready, brother-in-law is coming. There are 150 vehicles in total." During this video, Bittu Bajrangi also shows his supporters.Bittu Bajrangi says in the video that he is currently in Pali, Faridabad.