Cow vigilante Monu Manesar added to wanted list in Rajasthan

Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, the leader of a cow vigilante group in Mewat, who was supposed to attend the Brij Mandal Yatra in Haryana, is in the wanted list of Rajasthan's Bharatpur police in connection with the murders of alleged cow smugglers Nasir and Junaid.

Monu Manesar, who had released a video on social media calling for participation in the Brijmandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh, is accused of burning alive two youths named Nasir and Junaid.

He had released a video on social media claiming to have reached the Brij Shobha Yatra, organised by Matri Shakti Durgawahini on Monday in Nuh, Haryana, on behalf of Vishva Hindu Parishad.

A certain group of people was opposing Monu's supposed participation in the Shobha Yatra which led to a dispute during which the two sides started pelting stones at each other and set several vehicles on fire. Some people sustained injuries in the incident. Nuh violence has claimed lives of five people.