Nuh violence: Former J&K governor Satyapal Malik demands NIA probe into cow vigilantism

Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik who often receives flak from the ruling party for his criticism of the Modi government, has once again launched a stinging attack on the BJP, RSS and the Khattar government over the Nuh violence.

Speaking with National Herald, Malik revealed that the riots in Haryana's Nuh were planned by the cow vigilantes and the top brass of the Haryana BJP were in the know of it.

He alleged that cow vigilantes like Monu Mdnesar and Bittu Bajrangi with support from the RSS affiliates VHP and the Bajrang Dal had planned the route of the Brij Mandal Yatra. They have instigated the 'other side' during the shobha yatra (procession).

The Brij Mandal yatra passed through an area of approximately 250 kilometres (84 kos) in the Braj region, with parts falling in Mewat. Starting from Mathura, pilgrims travelled through Nuh and Palwal villages in Mewat.

Saying that Manesar and Bajrangi have been running a gang of thugs in the name of cow protection, Malik alleged, "They run scot-free as they enjoy protection from the BJP leaders and the government."

Bittu Bajrangi was arrested in connection with a video which was posted on the morning of July 3. He was, however, later released on bail.