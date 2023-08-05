Nuh violence: Former J&K governor Satyapal Malik demands NIA probe into cow vigilantism
Says, participants of Brij Mandal Yatra [members of VHP, Bajrang Dal and cow vigilante gangs] provoked the 'other side'
Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik who often receives flak from the ruling party for his criticism of the Modi government, has once again launched a stinging attack on the BJP, RSS and the Khattar government over the Nuh violence.
Speaking with National Herald, Malik revealed that the riots in Haryana's Nuh were planned by the cow vigilantes and the top brass of the Haryana BJP were in the know of it.
He alleged that cow vigilantes like Monu Mdnesar and Bittu Bajrangi with support from the RSS affiliates VHP and the Bajrang Dal had planned the route of the Brij Mandal Yatra. They have instigated the 'other side' during the shobha yatra (procession).
The Brij Mandal yatra passed through an area of approximately 250 kilometres (84 kos) in the Braj region, with parts falling in Mewat. Starting from Mathura, pilgrims travelled through Nuh and Palwal villages in Mewat.
Saying that Manesar and Bajrangi have been running a gang of thugs in the name of cow protection, Malik alleged, "They run scot-free as they enjoy protection from the BJP leaders and the government."
Bittu Bajrangi was arrested in connection with a video which was posted on the morning of July 3. He was, however, later released on bail.
"These [cow vigilantes] have sophisticated weapons. Some of them have openly flaunted their weapons on social media. Where do they get such sophisticated weapons from? Should be investigated."
"In the name of cow protection, they run an extortion racket in the region, they collect extortion money…terrorize people, they have killed innocent people. They are involved in terrorism. This makes a perfect case for the NIA investigation," said Malik.
"Everything will be clear if the case is handed over to the NIA," said Malik questioning, “Why has the Haryana government not cooperated with the Rajasthan police when they came to nab Manesar?”
The Haryana police had registered an FIR against police personnel from the Rajasthan police on 20 February 2020.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the Khattar government of not cooperating with the Rajasthan police.
Highlighting that Mewat has never been communally sensitive, Malik said, “Even during the time of partition, Mewat remained calm. Mew ka Musalman kya, jat ka Hindu kya (loosely translated as in Mewat region Hindu and Muslims are the same)”.
Malik, who accused the Modi government of being complicit in the Pulwama terror attack in the past said that the Nuh violence was planned by the BJP to gain political benefits in neighbouring Rajasthan where assembly elections are due at the end of this year.
He, however, said that their plan failed badly because Jats refused to support Hindutva thugs against Muslims. “Their game plan is so open now everybody knows of it.”
Asked why Jats who formed a strong socio-electoral support for the BJP in western UP and in some parts of Haryana did not participate anti-Muslim riots, Malik replied, “Jats are unhappy with the BJP. When they were protesting against three farm laws, BJP supporters branded them as terrorists…when daughters of Jats were protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh they were trolled by them…Jats have realized that BJP used them against Muslims as pawn.”
