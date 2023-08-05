Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

The demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh district of Haryana continued for the third day on Saturday as authorities bulldozed illegal constructions on 2.6 acres of land around Nalhar Medical College in the state.

Around 15 other temporary structures were also demolished as part of the drive, police said. “These were illegal constructions. Notices were already given to owners of the demolished structures. The owners of some illegal structures were also involved in the violence during the Braj Mandal religious yatra. The demolition drive will continue," Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashwani Kumar said.

A police official said the demolition drive began from Adbar Chowk and will continue till Tiranga Chowk.