Over 200 shanties belonging to suspects involved in Nuh violence demolished

Law enforcement agencies have demolished more than 200 shanties of “illegal” immigrants, who were reportedly involved in the July 31 violent clashes in Haryana's Nuh district.

In the last four years, the shanties had been built illegally on land belonging to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Nuh's Tauru area and were allegedly inhabited by illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

The demolition drive on Thursday was carried out by the district authorities accompanied by a heavy police contingent.

While probing the violence, the police found that the majority of demonstrators had pelted stones in and around Tauru and targeted shops, police and people during clashes.

Upon analysing CCTV footage and videos, the police identified the houses from where most of the stone pelting was orchestrated.