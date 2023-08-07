Nuh Violence: Mahapanchayat held amid Sec.144, calls for release of men arrested for murder

At the mahapanchayat, organised under the chairmanship of Sarpanch Attar Singh of Mohammadpur village, the villagers insisted that the four people who have been arrested were innocent. The villagers have given a seven-day ultimatum to the police to release those who have been arrested. They also demanded the removal or demolition of the Anjuman mosque in Sector 57 as according to them the area is dominated by Hindus. Another of the panchayat's demands was to ban the entry of police into the village and preventing them from raiding homes.

A 101-member committee has been formed to track the matter. The meeting was adjourned with the ultimatum if the arrested men are not released, a “big decision” would be taken. It was not immediately clear what the villagers would decide. However, Sube Singh Bohra, a former sarpanch of Wazirabad village, said all of them would court arrest en masse if the arrested youths, who he claimed were innocent, were not released.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram's outgoing councillor Mahesh Dayma said that the committee will submit a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner on Monday demanding the release of the four youths arrested from the village in the mosque murder case and to also conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter. A memorandum would be given to all MLAs and ministers too with the same set of demands, he said.