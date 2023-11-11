Hindutva Pop comes of age: the rising trend of hate music in India

Craigieburn, Australia, 4 March 2023. On stage before a large crowd of mostly Indian-Australian origin, singer Kanhiya Mittal is belting it out. During a pause in the performance, he asks, “Is anybody here a fan of Bulldozer Baba?”, in an obvious reference to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

As the crowd roars approval, Mittal breaks into song again, “Isiliye Yogi bande kamal ke hain, jo Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge, duniya mein phir hum bhagwa lehraenge (This is why Yogi is amazing, we will bring back those [to power] who have brought Ram; the saffron flag will fly again)”. Depending on where he is singing, the lyrics change to “UP mein bhagwa lehraenge” etc. Unsurprisingly, the song has become a recurring feature of BJP rallies in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Later this month, journalist Kunal Purohit is set to launch his book titled Hindutva Pop or H-Pop: The Secretive World of Hindutva Popstars. In a post on X, Purohit describes the idea for the book as having been born "four years ago... the night I spent in a Jharkhand town, learning about a brutal lynching", by all appearances establishing a tacit bond between the music and the violence.