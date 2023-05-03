World Press Freedom Day: "Stop attacks on media," say journalists to GOI

On World Press Freedom Day this Wednesday, the Delhi Union of Journalists released a statement asking the Centre to stop attacks on the media. They urged the parliament and the judiciary to strike down sedition and defamation laws that are repeatedly used against journalists and other citizens.

"Attacks against independent media and independent journalists have increased sharply in recent years. These range from intimidation to physical and 'legal' attacks that misuse the law," the statement read.

"We salute all journalists and call upon them to collectively defend the freedom of the press and dignity of labour for journalists," it added.

The Delhi Union of Journalists salutes all journalists and other employees in the media sector on the 30th World Press Freedom Day.

Proclaimed by the United Nations in 1993, the World Press Freedom Day on May 3 is supposed to act as a "reminder to governments" of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom. For journalists, the Day is to reflect about issues of "press freedom and professional ethics". But the situation, after 30 years, is not at all rosy.

The World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) notes that in 2023, India's ranking has dropped sharply to 161 out of 180 countries. In 2022, its rank was 150. RSF had recently warned about a two-fold increase in polarisation. It said media polarisation is fuelling divisions within countries, as well as between countries at the international level. The collapse of many economies after the pandemic has further fuelled polarisation in many countries. The big corporate media has played an active role in creating divisions among people.