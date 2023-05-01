'Consultation on re-examining sedition law at an advanced stage,' Centre to SC

The AG submitted that the consultation process is at an advanced stage and before it goes to the Parliament, it will be shown to the CJI, as he urged the court to schedule the matter for hearing after the monsoon session of the Parliament.



Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan contended that the court could constitute a bench of seven judges for adjudicating the issues. The bench observed that the matter will be first placed before a five-judge bench, even if it is referred to a seven-judge bench.



In the hearing before lunch, the Chief Justice queried advocate Kanu Agarwal, representing the Central government, what is the stand of the Centre and what is the progress of the committee?