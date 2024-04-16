Congress will raise tea workers' wages in Assam: Priyanka

Leading a roadshow in support of party candidate Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat district of Assam, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, 16 April said daily wages of tea garden workers will be hiked if the opposition alliance wins the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a huge crowd while taking part in a roadshow, she claimed the ruling party also wants to "change" the Constitution and if that happens, the common people of the country will suffer the most.

"When I came to Assam and visited tea gardens before assembly polls 2-3 years ago, I had promised to raise the wages if Congress formed the government. But you chose BJP and the wages were not raised from around Rs 250.

"I am again telling you that our manifesto has guaranteed to increase the wages of tea garden workers if we form the government at the Centre," Vadra said.

She also claimed that the ruling party will "change" the Indian Constitution if it returns to power for the third term and the common people will suffer the most after their rights are curtailed.

Batting for Congress' Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency candidate Gogoi, Vadra said: "When BJP leaders come to campaign, they talk about irrelevant issues. However, Gaurav Gogoi has always raised people's issues."

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader said that unemployment is at an all-time high, but the PM mentioned it only twice in a recent interview, which was all about his 'Man Ki Baat'.

"If you want to control price rise, then vote for Congress. Please don't vote on religion and caste issues. It's time to teach a lesson," she said at the roadshow.